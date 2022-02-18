No. 19 Notre Dame women top No. 16 Georgia Tech 72-66 in OT

Mabrey grabbed a rebound and fed Miles for a layup to open the scoring in the extra period and the Fighting Irish (20-6, 11-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) never relinquished the lead. Mabrey followed with a jumper for a 65-61 lead, and, after a basket by Georgia Tech's Nerea Hermosa, she answered with a three-point play for a 68-63 Irish lead with 1:23 left to play.

The Yellow Jackets (19-7, 10-5) hit 3 of 4 free throws to pull within 68-66, but Miles sank two foul shots with 24 seconds left and Mabrey added 1 of 2 11 seconds later to preserve the win.