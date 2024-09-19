Breaking: As he retires, Charlie Culberson feels at peace with no regrets about baseball career
No. 19 Louisville opens ACC play vs. Georgia Tech, which seeks to upset another ranked league team

Georgia Tech resumes ACC play seeking to rebound and remain in league contention after losing two weeks ago at Syracuse
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (10) throws from the pocket during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Virginia Military Institute Sunday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Atlanta,. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

1 hour ago

Georgia Tech (3-1, 1-1 ACC) at No. 19 Louisville (2-0, 0-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Louisville by 10 1/2.

Series: Georgia Tech leads 2-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Georgia Tech resumes ACC play seeking to rebound and remain in league contention after losing 31-28 two weeks ago at Syracuse. The Yellow Jackets also seek their best five-game start since 5-0 in 2014. They also want their sixth win over a ranked ACC team under coach Brent Key, three weeks after upsetting then- No. 10 Florida State 24-21 in Dublin, Ireland. Louisville opens ACC play after a bye following routs of FCS Austin Peay and Jacksonville State by a combined 111-14 margin. The Cardinals also seek their second consecutive series win against the Yellow Jackets after rallying past them 39-34 last season in Atlanta in Jeff Brohm's coaching debut.

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia Tech is one of eight FBS teams without a sack allowed, protection that has helped mobile quarterback Haynes King become one of the nation's top passers. The Yellow Jackets will face their most aggressive pressure yet from a Louisville defense that averages 4.5 sacks per game and has registered 19 tackles for loss, which rank second and fifth, respectively, nationally.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia Tech: Quarterback Haynes King threw three touchdown passes in one half of last week’s 59-7 rout of VMI and has six TDs overall, tied for 26th in FBS. He enters tied for fifth with a 76% completion rate (81 of 106) and a 169.44 efficiency rating.

Louisville: Receiver Ja’Corey Brooks has become a much-needed target after the departures of several playmakers. He leads the team with 13 receptions for 172 yards with one TD, including 89 on six catches against Jacksonville State. The Alabama transfer surpassed 1,000 career yards and has 1,068 total, and ranks third in the ACC with 6.5 catches per game.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Georgia Tech has converted all 14 trips inside the red zone with 13 TDs and a field goal. … The Yellow Jackets have blocked nine kicks in 25 contests since Key began as interim coach in 2022. … Louisville had 610 yards against Jacksonville State, its second-highest total under Brohm. … Linebacker Stanquan Clark has a team-high 11 tackles, including seven solo stops.

__

Jacksonville State edge Reginald Hughes (5) attempts to bring down Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

