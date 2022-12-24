No. 18 Indiana pulls away late, beats Kennesaw State 69-55

Kasen Jennings led the Owls (8-5) with 11 points.

Hoosiers leading scorer Trayce Jackson-Davis, who averages 16.4 points and 8.3 rebounds, missed his second consecutive game and third of the season for what the school said were precautionary reasons. He's been dealing with a lower back injury since November. Point guard Xavier Johnson is out indefinitely after having foot surgery.

Woodson still has concerns about his players' intensity, making reference to double-digit losses to Arizona and Kansas, both top-five teams.

“Arizona and Kansas were two games that we just didn't show up,” he said. “They taught us how to play hard.”

So did Kennesaw State, for a half.

The Owls hit six 3-pointers and led by as many as eight points in the first half before the Hoosiers rallied to tie the game 27-all at the break. Kennesaw State finished with 10 3-pointers.

“I thought they played harder than we did in the first half,” Woodson said.

BIG PICTURE

Kennesaw State: Despite dropping to 0-10 against Big Ten teams, the Owls have impressed with several firsts, including their first nonconference winning record and most wins as a Division I program before Jan. 1. Playing Indiana tough is encouraging.

Indiana: His offense stagnant for much of the first half, Woodson has some work to do with a team that relies so heavily on Jackson-Davis. Not having the 6-foot-9 senior center for two games has revealed some weaknesses in the depth around him.

UP NEXT

Kennesaw State: Hosts Central Arkansas on Dec. 31.

Indiana: Visits Iowa on Jan. 5.

