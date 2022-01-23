No. 18 Georgia Tech women shut down No. 20 North Carolina

Strautmane scored eight points and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen added seven as Georgia Tech built a 14-point lead in the first quarter. Lahtinen finished with 12 points and Lorela Cubaj added nine points and 10 rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets led 23-9 after one quarter and still led by 14 heading to the fourth. Georgia Tech made 10 of 14 shots (71%) in the first quarter while the Tar Heels made 4 of 11 (36%). By game's end Georgia Tech was down to 39% from the field and North Carolina finished at 29%.