No. 18 Georgia Tech opens ACC with 60-45 rout of Wake Forest

Georgia Tech took the early lead and never looked back. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored seven points as Georgia Tech went ahead 9-2 and took a 15-9 lead after one quarter. The Yellow Jackets led 29-17 at halftime as Wake Forest made only five field goals in the first half while shooting 18%.

Georgia Tech also controlled the third quarter, outscoring the Demon Deacons 22-12 to take a 51-29 lead into the fourth.