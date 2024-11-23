Georgia News

No. 18 Cincinnati visits Georgia Tech following Terry's 20-point game

By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago

Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -7.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts No. 18 Cincinnati after Lance Terry scored 20 points in Georgia Tech's 77-69 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia Tech went 14-18 overall with an 8-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Yellow Jackets averaged 10.0 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 22.8 bench points last season.

Cincinnati went 4-8 on the road and 22-15 overall a season ago. The Bearcats gave up 68.2 points per game while committing 15.2 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kansas remains No. 1 in AP poll, top 10 shuffled with losses by 3 teams; Wisconsin joins...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs up to 10th in latest College Football Playoff rankings
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Yellow Jackets back to work ahead of Thursday matchup with N.C. State
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kirby Smart on CFP committee: ‘I wish they could really define the criteria’
The Latest
Georgia Southern hosts West Georgia following White's 25-point outing8m ago
No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles square off against the Georgia Bulldogs9m ago
Kennesaw State hosts No. 24 Rutgers after Bailey's 23-point game9m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WEATHER
Bundle up! Metro Atlanta temps dip into the 30s for first time this season
They buried their baby girl in Augusta. Now her remains are missing
15 things to do this weekend: Tree lights, snowball fights, more delights