No. 18 Cincinnati visits Georgia Tech following Terry's 20-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts No. 18 Cincinnati after Lance Terry scored 20 points in Georgia Tech's 77-69 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia Tech went 14-18 overall with an 8-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Yellow Jackets averaged 10.0 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 22.8 bench points last season.

Cincinnati went 4-8 on the road and 22-15 overall a season ago. The Bearcats gave up 68.2 points per game while committing 15.2 fouls last season.

