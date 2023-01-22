No. 17 UNC women beat Ga. Tech 70-57, extend win streak to 5

Freshman Tonie Morgan led Georgia Tech (10-10, 1-8) with 15 points and eight rebounds, and Cameron Swartz scored 13. Morgan, who had 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds last time out, made 6 of 9 from the field while the rest of the Yellow Jackets shot just 30.2% (16 of 53).

Todd-Williams hit a 3-pointer to give UNC a 10-point lead with 2 minutes left in the second quarter and Kelly made another as time expired to make it 37-28 at halftime. Swartz hit a 3 early in the third quarter to cut Georgia Tech's deficit to eight points but the Tar Heels scored 19 of the next 24 points to take a 57-36 lead — their biggest of the game — with 2:17 to go in the period.