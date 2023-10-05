No. 17 Miami set to open ACC play against Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech (2-3, 1-1 ACC) at No. 17 Miami (4-0, 0-0), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (ACC Network)

Line: Miami by 20 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Miami, 14-13.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Miami has a shot at its third 5-0 start in the last 19 seasons (going 10-0 in 2017, 7-0 in 2013), plus gets an opportunity to open Atlantic Coast Conference play with a win after getting through its non-conference schedule unscathed. For Georgia Tech, bowl hopes might already be at stake. A defeat here would put the Yellow Jackets at four losses with North Carolina, Clemson and Georgia still on their schedule.

KEY MATCHUP

Miami’s offense vs. Georgia Tech’s third-down defense. The Yellow Jackets couldn’t get off the field last week against Bowling Green, which held the ball for 42 minutes and converted 10 of 17 third-down tries. A day after that game, Georgia Tech elevated Kevin Sherrer to defensive coordinator.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia Tech: QB Haynes King has been the brightest spot for the Yellow Jackets, completing nearly 65% of his passes and averaging 296 yards through the air per game.

Miami: DB Te’Cory Couch had two interceptions in his Miami career before grabbing two in the Hurricanes’ most recent contest, a win over Temple two weeks ago.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Hurricanes enter the week leading the nation in rushing defense (48.0 yards per game, well ahead of No. 2 Ohio’s 66.6) and fourth in passing efficiency (192.92, behind only Air Force, USC and Washington). … Georgia Tech ranks third-worst nationally in rushing defense (224.2 yards per game allowed). Miami is averaging 222.5 yards on the ground per game, ninth-best in the nation so far. The Hurricanes’ 6.449 yards per carry is third-best nationally behind Oregon (7.06) and Kentucky (6.454) … Miami would match its win total for the entire 2022 season (5-7) with a victory. … Georgia Tech has outscored opponents 93-49 in first halves, then been outscored 105-69 after halftime. … Miami WR Xavier Restrepo is 20 receiving yards shy of 1,000 for his career. … Miami is 1-13 all-time against Georgia Tech when scoring less than 24 points, and 13-0 against the Yellow Jackets when scoring 24 or more.

