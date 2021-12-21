No. 17 Georgia Tech women use big 3rd quarter to beat BU

Love, coming off a career-high 16 points against Wake Forest, had 10 points in the first half and scored the first five points of the second half during Georgia Tech’s 12-0 run for a 50-22 lead.

Georgia Tech made 12 of its first 15 shots to start the second half, including 3 of 4 from distance, to build a 41-point lead after a 27-2 run. BU was just 1 of 17 in the opening nine minutes of the third quarter.