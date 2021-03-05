No. 16 Georgia's seniors lead win over No. 17 Kentucky women

Fourth-seeded Georgia (19-5), which has won six of its last seven games, faces No. 2-ranked and top seed Texas A&M in a semifinal on Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs lost to the Aggies 60-48 on Jan. 31 after shooting just 31.1% and turning it over 18 times.

As has been the case all season, Georgia's four senior starters — all pursuing master's degrees — led the Lady Bulldogs' scoring Friday with Que Morrison adding 14 points and Gabby Connally 13. Besides Stati becoming the eighth player in program history to reach 1,000 career points, 500 rebounds and 150 blocks, she collected her ninth double-double this season and 16th of her career.