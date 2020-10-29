No. 15 UNC, struggling Virginia to meet for 125th time

LONGSHOT

The last time Boston College faced Clemson, the Tigers prevailed 59-7, the third meeting in a row in which they held the Eagles to a solitary touchdown. The top-ranked Tigers (6-0, 5-0) have won 11 of 12 in this series since losing three in a row after B.C. joined the ACC. In their first year under coach Jeff Hafley, Boston College (4-2, 3-2) has face two ranked teams and lost both, 26-22 against North Carolina and 40-14 against Virginia Tech. Clemson, meantime, has won 27 consecutive games against ACC opponents, two shy of Florida State's all-time record.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Clemson running back Travis Etienne, already a two-time ACC player of the year, is 43 yards shy of setting a new career rushing record in the ACC, breaking Ted Brown of North Carolina State's record of 4,602 yards set from 1975-78. Etienne already holds league records for rushing touchdowns (64) and total touchdowns (71). ... North Carolina has two of the top four running backs in the conference with Michael Carter averaging 116.8 yards and Javonte Williams averaging 112.4 yards. They are the only teammates to have played more than one game who are both averaging better than 100 rushing yards.

IMPACT PLAYER

Freshman defensive back Nick Anderson of Wake Forest is a walk-on who's making big play after big play for the Demon Deacons (3-2). He had three interceptions and 11 tackles last week as Wake stunned then-No. 19 Virginia Tech 23-16 and is second on the team in tackles. His play is also bringing the best kind of recognition. Following the victory over the Hokies, coach Dave Clawson announced that Anderson will be placed on scholarship.

___

Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) runs the ball in for a 25 yard touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Ken Ruinard/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Ken Ruinard Credit: Ken Ruinard