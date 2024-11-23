Georgia News

No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles square off against the Georgia Bulldogs

The No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles play the Georgia Bulldogs at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago

Georgia Bulldogs (5-0) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -6.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia and No. 15 Marquette meet at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Golden Eagles are 5-0 in non-conference play. Marquette ranks sixth in the Big East with 15.4 assists per game led by Kam Jones averaging 6.0.

The Bulldogs have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Georgia has a 5-0 record against opponents over .500.

Marquette makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Georgia has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Georgia averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Marquette gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 48.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 22.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, six assists and 1.8 steals.

Asa Newell is shooting 57.8% and averaging 16.8 points for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs up to 10th in latest College Football Playoff rankings
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kirby Smart on CFP committee: ‘I wish they could really define the criteria’
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Philo delivers go-ahead TD run with 22 seconds remaining to lift Georgia Tech past N.C...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 8 Georgia is a heavy favorite against struggling UMass as it looks to protect its...
The Latest
Georgia Southern hosts West Georgia following White's 25-point outing8m ago
No. 18 Cincinnati visits Georgia Tech following Terry's 20-point game9m ago
Kennesaw State hosts No. 24 Rutgers after Bailey's 23-point game9m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WEATHER
Bundle up! Metro Atlanta temps dip into the 30s for first time this season
They buried their baby girl in Augusta. Now her remains are missing
15 things to do this weekend: Tree lights, snowball fights, more delights