No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles square off against the Georgia Bulldogs

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia and No. 15 Marquette meet at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Golden Eagles are 5-0 in non-conference play. Marquette ranks sixth in the Big East with 15.4 assists per game led by Kam Jones averaging 6.0.

The Bulldogs have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Georgia has a 5-0 record against opponents over .500.

Marquette makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Georgia has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Georgia averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Marquette gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 48.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 22.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, six assists and 1.8 steals.

Asa Newell is shooting 57.8% and averaging 16.8 points for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.