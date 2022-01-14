No. 15 Georgia Tech women pull away late, beat Florida State

Cubaj made 10 of 18 shots and grabbed nine rebounds. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen added 16 points for Georgia Tech (13-3, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Lahtinen made a 3-pointer that gave Georgia Tech a 63-62 lead with 2:16 remaining. Morgan Jones answered with a pair of free throws for Florida State. On the next possession, Nerea Hermosa fired a pass from the top of the arc to Eylia Love, who made a layup under the basket that gave the Yellow Jackets the lead for good at 65-64 with 48.5 seconds to play.