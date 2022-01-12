No. 15 Georgia Tech women beat short-handed Pitt 63-52

Georgia Tech made 4 of 6 3-pointers in the first quarter, with three coming during a 13-0 run, and led 20-6 after 10 minutes. Pitt didn’t make its first field goal until seven minutes into the game.

Georgia Tech led 35-21 at the break after making 6 of 10 from distance and 48.1% overall. Lahtinen and Lorela Cubaj each had 10 points at halftime, and the Yellow Jackets led by as many as 29 points in the second half.