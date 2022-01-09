No. 15 Georgia needs huge comeback to top Alabama, 72-68

Davis went cold in the second half and did not score after intermission and the Tide managed just eight third-quarter points while Georgia rode nine points from Mikayla Coombs to cut the deficit to just six, 56-50, heading into the final quarter. Staiti, at 6-feet-4, was a match-up challenge who did most of her second-half damage from around the free-throw line, shooting over defenders almost at will.

Zoesha Smith tied the game at 60-60 with a layup with 6:27 to play and Coombs gave Georgia its first lead at 67-65 when she put back her own missed layup. Down by one, Alabama's Megan Abrams drove the lane with :18 left, but Staiti and Sarah Ashlee Barker collapsed in the paint and forced the turnover. Morrison added two free throws and Staiti's free throw with a second left put the game away.