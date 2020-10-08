No. 14 Tennessee seeks 9th straight win vs No. 3 Georgia

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan is on a record-setting pace in his first season as starter for the defending national champions. Brennan has the most passing yards (682), completions (50) and touchdown passes (seven) of any Tiger in his first two games as QB1. Brennan played in 10 games last season as the backup to Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, passing for 353 yards and a touchdown. The 17th-ranked Tigers (1-1) paly at home against Missouri (0-2) on Saturday.

UPSET WATCH

Mississippi (1-1) and first-year coach Lane Kiffin is the latest ex-Nick Saban assistant trying to break the Crimson Tide coach's 20-0 mark when facing former staffers who became head coaches. Kiffin spent three seasons as Saban's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2014-16, helping win the 2015 national championship. Some believe Ole Miss' explosive offense (the Rebels are third in the SEC in scoring at 38.5 points a game) can give Alabama some problems. The Tide have given up 294 yards passing a game this season.

IMPACT PLAYER

South Carolina receiver Shi Smith has become the latest Gamecocks wide out to make a major impact. Smith, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior, leads the SEC in catches with 22 for 225 yards and two touchdowns. Smith follows former Gamecocks and current NFL players in Alshon Jeffrey, Pharoh Cooper and Deebo Samuel as play-making receivers. South Carolina (0-2) plays at Vanderbilt (0-2) on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt talks with Will Albright (46) before the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) Credit: Sean Rayford Credit: Sean Rayford

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin watches his team warm up before an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team to the field before an NCAA college football game against Missouri on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Credit: L.G. Patterson Credit: L.G. Patterson

Florida defensive back Jaydon Hill (23) breaks up a pass intended for South Carolina wide receiver Shi Smith (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, Pool) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux