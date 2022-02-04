No. 14 Georgia women beat Vanderbilt 71-56

Georgia had its lead cut to 49-47 early in the fourth quarter before going on a 14-2 run for a double-digit lead it would not relinquish. Malury Bates scored six points during the run, and Vanderbilt went five-plus minutes without a field goal in the fourth.

Bates finished with 12 points for Georgia (17-4, 6-3 SEC), which has won five of six with a loss to No. 5 Tennessee. The Lady Bulldogs shot 50% from the field despite going 2 of 16 from 3-point range.