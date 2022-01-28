No. 14 Georgia Tech women stifle Boston College 68-49

Love was 9-of-14 shooting with eight rebounds for Tech (16-4, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which won its third straight. Nerea Hermosa added 15 points and seven assists. Lorela Cubaj grabbed 15 rebounds and had seven assists. The Jackets finished with 24 assists on 28 field goals and shot 46%.

Cameron Swartz had 14 points, Taylor Soule 11 and Marnelle Garraud 10 for BC. The Eagles (14-6, 5-4) were without their third-leading scorer and top reserve Makayla Dickens, who missed her first game this season.