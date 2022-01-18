No. 13 Georgia women hand Missouri first loss at home, 72-62

Georgia has struggled at the beginning of Southeastern Conference games, falling behind early before rallying late. In three of its first four SEC games the Bulldogs trailed by 16 or more points. With a week to prepare for the Tigers, the Bulldogs came out strong and led the entire game — with a finishing run to put the game out of reach.

Hayley Frank's 3-pointer with 4:38 left pulled Missouri within a point, 56-55, but Staiti answered with a three-point play to start a 7-0 run by the Bulldogs, who pushed the lead to 10 points in the final minute.