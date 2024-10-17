Georgia News

No. 12 Notre Dame to test 4-game winning streak as Georgia Tech waits to learn the status of QB King

No. 12 Notre Dame, which must overcome the loss of star cornerback Benjamin Morrison to a season-ending hip injury, will put a four-game winning streak on the line at Georgia Tech. The status of Yellow Jackets starting quarterback Haynes King is uncertain after he left last week's win at North Carolina with a right arm or shoulder injury
Notre Dame quarterback Steve Angeli (18) runs the ball as Stanford safety Mitch Leigber (32) pursues during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Notre Dame quarterback Steve Angeli (18) runs the ball as Stanford safety Mitch Leigber (32) pursues during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago

No. 12 Notre Dame (5-1) vs. Georgia Tech (5-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN), Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

BetMGM College Football Odds: Notre Dame by 11 1/2.

Series record: Notre Dame leads 30-6-1.

What’s at stake?

Notre Dame is looking to protect its College Football Playoff hopes. The No. 12 spot in The AP Top 25 shows the Fighting Irish have little margin for error if they hope to make the newly expanded 12-team field with a home loss to Northern Illinois marring their record. Georgia Tech is looking for its first three-game winning streak of the season and its second win over a Top 25 team after beating then-No. 10 Florida State to open the season.

Key matchup

Georgia Tech RB Jamal Haynes vs. Notre Dame's run defense. Led by Haynes, the Yellow Jackets have moved to the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference in rushing offense by running for 616 yards the last two games. Haynes has rushed for 536 yards and seven touchdowns. The Fighting Irish rank only 52nd in the nation allowing 125.2 rushing yards per game.

Players to watch

Notre Dame: Freshmen Leonard Moore and Karson Hobbs could move up at cornerback after the Fighting Irish lost one of its top defensive players, Benjamin Morrison, to a season-ending hip injury in last week's 49-7 win over Stanford. Coach Marcus Freeman said nickel back Jordan Clark also could help at cornerback.

Georgia Tech: With QB Haynes King's status uncertain after he left last week's 41-34 win at North Carolina with an apparent right arm or shoulder injury, the spotlight could be on backup Zach Pyron. Pyron has played in every game this season and has rushed for 60 yards and four touchdowns but has thrown only seven passes. A Pyron-led attack might lean more heavily on Haynes.

Facts & figures

Notre Dame has won the last three games in the series, including a 55-0 rout at South Bend, Ind., in 2021. ... Notre Dame's dominant series lead includes a 13-2-1 record in games played in Atlanta. ... This will be the Fighting Irish's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons. The facility is about one mile from the Georgia Tech campus. ... Georgia Tech is 1-3 at the stadium. ... The game is part of a contract for Georgia Tech to play one game each year at the stadium from 2021-26. Georgia Tech and Georgia announced this week their annual state rivalry game in 2025 would be played at the stadium instead of at Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium... Notre Dame's defense held Stanford to 87 passing yards and 200 total yards last week. ... Notre Dame senior Riley Leonard, a Duke transfer, ranks second among active quarterbacks with 27 career rushing TDs. He has rushed for eight TDs this season.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, right, shouts toward a referee during an NCAA college football game against Stanford, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes (11) celebrates after he scored the winning touchdown on a long run in the closing seconds of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key gestures to the fans as he walks off the field after his team defeated North Carolina in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia Tech currently to face three top-12 teams over final five games
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech visits North Carolina in ACC clash as Tar Heels try to stop 3-game skid
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech stuns North Carolina with 68-yard, last-minute run by Jamal Haynes
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Eyeing bowl eligibility, Georgia Tech faces tall task against No. 12 Notre Dame
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 6 Miami's trip to Louisville headlines the ACC slate, Clemson hosts surprising...35m ago
Top-ranked Texas hosts No. 5 Georgia in marquee SEC showdown that could determine playoff...44m ago
Georgia measure would cap increases in homes' taxable value to curb higher property taxes
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Coldest night of fall ahead, with frost advisory in Atlanta, freeze warning in mountains
How does Georgia stack up on healthy school meals? Pretty good
Early voting in Georgia 2024: See how many ballots have been cast so far