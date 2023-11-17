No. 12 Miami stays unbeaten at 4-0, tops Georgia in Baha Mar Bahamas tournament

But for the first 10 minutes, it sure looked like the Bulldogs had a chance to change that.

Cain had seven points in a 10-0 run that put Georgia up 19-11 midway through the first half, and after Miami rallied, he hit a 3-pointer with 5:25 left before intermission to put the Bulldogs up 26-24.

By then, though, Miami had hit its best stride. And Georgia wouldn't lead again.

The Hurricanes outscored Georgia 21-6 in the final 7:25 of the half to take a 39-29 lead into the break, 12 of the points in that run coming unanswered. The lead eventually reached 20 on two occasions in the second half, and Miami's margin was double figures for the final 18:23.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia: The Bulldogs are going to be battle-tested when they get into their Southeastern Conference slate of games that start Jan. 6. Georgia is opening the season with four of its first five games against Power 5 schools; four of its first nine games are against ACC schools.

Miami: It's a 4-0 start for the second consecutive season for the Hurricanes. The last time that happened was 2017-18 (10-0) and 2018-19 (5-0), when Miami finished off a run of five consecutive seasons starting at least 4-0. The Hurricanes have led for 139 of a possible 160 minutes so far this season, while trailing for only 15 of those minutes.

UP NEXT

Georgia: Faces Kansas State or Providence on Sunday.

Miami: Faces Kansas State or Providence on Sunday.

