No. 12 Georgia hopeful of LeCounte's return against Missouri

“We are hopeful on all three," Smart said. “All three are going to be able to go out and do some things in practice. Kendall is probably going to be in a black shirt. Richard will probably be in a black shirt, non-contact. But they’re both going to be able to do some things.”

LeCounte is tied for the team lead with three interceptions, despite missing the last three games. He was involved in the crash after recording a career-high 13 tackles and a fumble recovery against Kentucky.

Despite being a senior with NFL aspirations, LeCounte decided to finish the season with the Bulldogs rather than opting out.

Georgia still has two games remaining in the regular season after games against Missouri and Vanderbilt were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Bulldogs were initially scheduled to face Missouri on Nov. 14. The regular-season finale is now set for Dec. 19 against Vanderbilt, which was supposed to play at Georgia this past Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart pauses during timeout against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia plays at Sanford Stadium for the first time in six weeks when it hosts Mississippi State Saturday night. Since its last home game, a 44-21 victory over Tennessee on Oct. 10, Georgia has taken double-digit losses to SEC powerhouses Alabama and Florida. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux