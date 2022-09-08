No. 12 Florida takes on No. 20 Kentucky in SEC East showdown

IMPACT PLAYER

Linebacker Khari Coleman invaded Troy's backfield often in his debut with No. 22 Mississippi last week, recording five tackles for loss with two sacks among eight stops in the Rebels' 28-10 victory. The junior transfer from TCU ranks fifth nationally in sacks, and he's just the third Ole Miss player since 1999 with five TFL in a contest.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Georgia safety Christopher Smith intercepted a pass in his second consecutive opener and had six tackles as the defending national champion and No. 2 Bulldogs thumped then-No. 11 Oregon 49-3. ... Alabama passed for 281 yards and rushed for 278 in its 55-0 opening-game shutout of Utah State. ... No. 24 Tennessee tied a school record for consecutive games scoring 45-plus points in its 59-10 rout of Ball State. ... Mississippi State QB Will Rogers completed passes to 12 receivers against Memphis, hitting five for TDs. ... Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker has 13 consecutive games with a TD pass, five behind program leader Heath Shuler. ... Kentucky receiver Tayvion Robinson debuted with six catches for a career-high 136 yards and including 103 after the catch. ... Wildcats teammate Barion Brown, a freshman scored his first career TD on a 100-yard kickoff return to start the second half against Miami.

UPSET WATCH

FanDuel.com lists Vanderbilt (2-0) as a 12.5-point underdog at home against No. 23 Wake Forest (1-0) in a non-league game. The Commodores have clicked offensively so far, scoring 42 or more points in consecutive contests for the first time since 2005, including 63 at Hawaii. Their start should provide confidence this weekend, though it's worth noting that the Demon Deacons got a boost this week when QB Sam Hartman was medically cleared to return after being treated for a blood clot.

Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke tries to get the ball into the end zone but is called out of bounds short of the goal line during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Miami (Ohio) in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

FILE - At left, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. At right, Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian works with his players in drills at Alabama's fall camp fan-day college football scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Sarkisian left his job as an Alabama assistant to be the head coach at Texas in January 2021 and quickly blazed a 735-mile trail from Tuscaloosa to Austin for others to follow. (AP Photo/File)

Alabama coach Nick Saban watches during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Utah State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)