Georgia News

No. 11 Tennessee faces Georgia following Cooper's 25-point showing

By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago

Georgia Bulldogs (11-18, 3-12 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (21-7, 8-7 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Tennessee hosts Georgia after Talaysia Cooper scored 25 points in Tennessee's 82-58 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Volunteers are 13-3 in home games. Tennessee ranks sixth in college basketball with 41.2 points in the paint led by Cooper averaging 9.8.

The Bulldogs are 3-12 in conference play. Georgia is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Tennessee averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Georgia allows. Georgia's 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Tennessee has given up to its opponents (44.1%).

The Volunteers and Bulldogs square off Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper is shooting 45.1% and averaging 17.3 points for the Volunteers. Jewel Spear is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Trinity Turner is scoring 12.2 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Mia Woolfolk is averaging 10.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 54.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

