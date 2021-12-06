No. 11 Michigan State to face Pickett, No. 11 Pitt in Peach

NOTABLE

Pitt: Pat Narduzzi spent eight years as Michigan State's defensive coordinator before he was named Pitt's coach in December, 2014. The Panthers took a 45-21 win over Wake Forest on Saturday night to win their first ACC championship.

Michigan State: The Spartans have enjoyed their biggest turnaround in school history under second-year coach Mel Tucker following a 2-5 finish in the 2020 pandemic-shortened season. Michigan State closed its regular season by beating Penn State 30-27 on Nov. 27.

LAST TIME

Michigan State leads the all-time series with Pitt 6-0-1. The teams last met on Sept. 15, 2007, when the Spartans took a 17-13 win.

BOWL HISTORY

Pitt: The Panthers have a 14-21 bowl record, most recently including a 34-30 win over Eastern Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26, 2019. Pitt lost to Utah 35-7 in the Fiesta Bowl following the 2004 season in its last New Year’s Six game.

Michigan State: The Spartans are 13-16 in bowls, including a 27-21 win over Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27, 2019.

Michigan State's Jayden Reed, left, and running back Kenneth Walker III celebrate Reed's 20-yard touchdown reception against Penn State during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 30-27. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett looks to pass against Wake Forest during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)