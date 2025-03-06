No. 10 Oklahoma rolls past Georgia 70-52 for 8th straight win, setting up rematch with Kentucky

Trinity Turner led Georgia (13-19) with 12 points.

Georgia had no answer for Beers’ size in the low post and the Sooners were content to take advantage, repeatedly pounding the ball inside to the 6-foot-4 junior. Beers finished 9 of 14 from the floor and had eight points in the third quarter, including a buzzer beater off the glass as Oklahoma took a 15-point lead entering the fourth quarter.

Takeaways

Georgia: Despite having plenty of open looks, the Bulldogs shot just 28% from the field and finished 4 of 20 from 3-point range.

Oklahoma: The Sooners did a great job of sharing the basketball, finishing with 27 assists on 29 made baskets.

Key moment

Georgia cut the lead to two late in the second quarter, but Beers scored inside to ignite a 7-0 run, and the game was never close again.

Key stat

Oklahoma dominated inside and had 10 blocks.

Up next

The Sooners will need to find a way to slow down Kentucky point guard Georgia Amoore if they hope to advance to the weekend. Amoore scored 43 points on seven 3-pointers in the last matchup.

