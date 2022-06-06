ajc logo
X

No. 1 Vols rally in 9th to beat Ga Tech 9-6, win regional

Georgia News
55 minutes ago
Pinch-hitter Christian Moore singled in two runs in the middle of a six-run ninth inning to help No. 1 overall seed Tennessee rally for a 9-6 win over Georgia Tech  to win the Knoxville Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pinch-hitter Christian Moore singled in two runs in the middle of a six-run ninth inning to help No. 1 overall seed Tennessee rally for a 9-6 win over Georgia Tech on Sunday to win the Knoxville Regional.

The Volunteers (56-7) fell behind the Yellow Jackets (36-24) 4-0 after four innings, with two runs coming in the third on a throwing error and Stephen Reid's two-run homer in the fourth.

Tennessee scored two runs in the fifth without a hit and Trey Lipscomb had an RBI single in the seventh to get within 4-3.

Pinch-hitter Jared Dickey singled to open the ninth, Jordan Beck had a RBI double and Lipscomb was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Moore came through with his single and Evan Russell singled in another run before a sacrifice fly by Cortland Lawson capped the scoring.

The Yellowjackets didn't go easily in the bottom of the ninth, loading the bases for Tim Borden III's two-run single before Redmond Walsh got the final two outs.

Walsh (4-1) pitched the last two innings for the win. Dawson Brown (3-2) took the loss

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Editors' Picks
A pro-Herschel Walker gas giveaway fuels Democratic outrage10h ago
Atlanta rapper Trouble shot, killed in Rockdale County; police ID suspect
6h ago
Over 50 feared dead in Nigeria church attack, officials say
8h ago
3 historic Morrow homes destroyed in weekend blaze; arson suspected
7h ago
3 historic Morrow homes destroyed in weekend blaze; arson suspected
7h ago
Nia Coffey’s double-double helps Dream defeat Fever 75-66
5h ago
The Latest
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
23m ago
GA Lottery
23m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Night' game
29m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top