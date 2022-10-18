No. 1 Tar Heels, Bacot headline preseason ACC picks

The Tar Heels received 90 of 101 first-place votes in the poll released Tuesday from media members during last week's preseason league media day in Charlotte. Seventh-ranked Duke was second. The Tar Heels return four starters after reaching the NCAA championship game in coach Hubert Davis' debut season.

Bacot's 31 double-doubles last year tied the NCAA single-season record. Teammates Caleb Love (first team) and RJ Davis (second team) joined Bacot as preseason all-ACC picks.