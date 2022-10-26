ajc logo
No. 1 Georgia won't have safety Dan Jackson against Florida

10 hours ago
Georgia safety Dan Jackson is facing foot surgery that could end his season

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia safety Dan Jackson is facing foot surgery that could end his season.

Coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday night that Jackson, tied for sixth on the team in tackles, won't be available for No. 1 Georgia in Saturday's game against Florida in Jacksonville.

Jackson, a junior, has 16 tackles with one interception and a forced fumble.

Smart said he didn't know when Jackson will have the surgery.

Jackson opened the season playing with Christopher Smith as the starting safeties in the Bulldogs' base defense. Freshman Malaki Starks has since taken the starting role in the base defense and Jackson has played as the third safety in passing situations.

Smart said Georgia will have to find a replacement for Jackson in the “dime” package.

“With our depth at defensive back, David Daniel-Sisavanh is a guy that will step up and play,” Smith said, adding defensive backs Javon Bullard, Tykee Smith and JaCorey Thomas also regularly practice at safety.

"So, it’ll be done by committee with all those guys,” Smart said after Tuesday's practice.

Jackson began his career as a walk-on and carved a role on special teams before earning a spot in the secondary.

Credit: BrianAJackson

