No. 1 Georgia visits No. 21 Tennessee, seeking 3rd consecutive 8-0 SEC finish and 27th straight win

This matchup of ranked SEC teams highlights a week with just three league games. The two-time defending national champions play the last of three consecutive ranked conference foes seeking their school-record 27th consecutive victory and an unprecedented third straight unbeaten finish in SEC play since the expansion to an eight-game schedule in 1992.

Georgia also looks to maintain its top standing in the College Football Playoff. The 'Dawgs have already clinched the East Division and have star tight end Brock Bowers back. The Volunteershave dropped two of their last three SEC contests, but have a 14-game winning streak at Neyland Stadium as they try to beat Georgia for the first time since 2016.

THE UNDERCARD

Missouri (8-2, 4-2) can reach nine wins for the first time since 2014 when it hosts Florida (5-5, 3-4). The visiting Gators are coming off a 52-35 loss at No. 19 LSU and have dropped their last three. Kentucky (6-4, 3-4) visits South Carolina (4-6, 2-5), seeking its seventh winning record in eight seasons.

FILLING IN

Interim coaches Elijah Robinson and Greg Knox will guide Texas A&M and Mississippi State, respectively, in non-conference games against Abilene Christian and Southern Miss. Robinson takes over the Aggies (6-4) after Jimbo Fisher was fired on Sunday, a day after they beat MSU. Knox begins another interim stint with the Bulldogs following Zach Arnett's dismissal on Monday.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, the SEC's top passer, threw for his 372 of his 606 total yards and three of his five touchdowns against Florida. He's the first FBS QB with at least 350 yards passing and 200 rushing. ... Alabama held Kentucky to 95 yards rushing in last week's 49-21 rout, though 74 of those yards came on Ramon Jefferson's fourth-quarter run that set up the second of Ray Davis' 1-yard TD runs. ... Jefferson broke 3,000 career yards with his big run. ... The Crimson Tide didn't allow a sack for the first time this season after yielding a league-high 37 coming in. ... Georgia has won its past five games by an average margin of 30.4 points. ... Auburn held Arkansas to just 255 yards in a 48-10 victory.

IMPACT PLAYER

Missouri running back Cody Schrader rushed for a career-high 205 yards on 35 carries in the blowout of Tennessee and had 116 yards receiving. He’s the first player in SEC history with 200 yards rushing and 100 receiving and just the 10th in the Football Bowl Subdivision to do so. Schrader has surpassed 100 yards rushing in four of the past five contests to lead the SEC with 1,124 yards and rank seventh in FBS. He has 11 touchdowns.

LONG SHOT?

New Mexico State isn't given much chance as a 23½-point underdog at Auburn according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Keep in mind that the Aggies have won six in a row to clinch just the fifth eight-win season in program history, are bowl eligible for the second year in a row and will appear in the Conference USA championship in their inaugural season. At the same time, the host Tigers (6-4) have overcome four straight league losses with three consecutive wins, including a 48-10 pasting of Arkansas that made them bowl eligible. They avoided last place in the SEC West with the win.

