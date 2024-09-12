No. 1 Georgia visits Kentucky, looking to win SEC opener while Wildcats seek all-around improvement

The Bulldogs (2-0) have fulfilled the preseason hype as Southeastern Conference favorites and enter league play having outscored Clemson and Tennessee Tech by a combined 82-6, allowing each only a field goal.

Last week's 48-3 shellacking of the Golden Eagles was a breather on many levels, with Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck tossing five touchdowns to five players in just over one half of action. The ’Dawgs outgained Tech 498-134 in a game shortened to 10 minutes in the fourth quarter.

Georgia ranks fifth in FBS total defense (161 yards per game) and 33rd in offense (472.5). The Bulldogs seek their 15th consecutive series win and enter as 24 1/2-point favorites according to BetMGM College Sports Odds.

Kentucky (1-1, 0-1 SEC) aims to rebound from one of its flattest overall performances under Mark Stoops against South Carolina. The Wildcats managed just 183 yards and two field goals in the loss and failed to score a touchdown for the first time since losing 21-0 to Iowa in the 2022 Music City Bowl.

Stoops lamented his team’s tepid response against the Gamecocks but owned up to the loss. He hopes players take responsibility for their own shortcomings and rise to the challenge against the Bulldogs.

“Bottom line, we’ve got to get better, and we have a great opportunity to do that this week against the very best teams in the country,” Stoops said. “So, we’ll be up for that challenge. I do expect our team to respond."

Don't we know you?

Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff and senior outside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson will face their former Georgia teammates after transferring last season. Dumas-Johnson, a 2022 Associated Press second team All-American, made 126 tackles with 17 for loss and 9.5 sacks in 38 contests with 24 starts for Bulldogs. Vandagriff, who will make his third collegiate start backed up Stetson Bennett through two title runs and Carson Beck last season.

Run’Dawgs run

Trevor Etienne, who was suspended for the season-opening win over Clemson after an offseason arrest, provided a spark to the running game in his Georgia debut. The transfer from Florida rushed for 78 yards on just five carries against Tennessee Tech, including a 45-yard scamper. Nate Frazier and Branson Robinson also chipped in as the Bulldogs averaged 6.9 yards per carry.

“I think we have the best running back room in the country,” offensive tackle Xavier Truss said. “As long as we do our job up front, we’ll get to showcase those guys all season.”

Better protection

Kentucky’s offensive line seeks major improvement after South Carolina stuffed many plays before they could develop. The Wildcats yielded five sacks for 41 yards, lost 60 yards on 11 tackles and generated just 44 yards passing – with some of those struggles occurring before left guard Jager Burton and Gerald Mincey left with injuries. They remain listed as starters on the two-deep depth chart.

Discipline

Committing 11 penalties for 63 yards was bad for Kentucky. Worse was the Wildcats’ manner in doing so: two holding calls among three consecutive flags (one offsetting) during a third-quarter possession. That sequence followed a costly fourth-down offsides penalty that gave the Gamecocks a first down and set up a TD that made it 17-6. The Wildcats rank mid-pack in the SEC with 108 yards but Stoops is stressing better self-control against the nation’s top team.

Dawg-ged defenders

Georgia is one of six teams not to have allowed a touchdown and is tied for fourth nationally in scoring defense. The Bulldogs have not allowed any first-half points through two games, and the second field goal came on the game’s final play.

___

AP Sports Writer Paul Newberry contributed to this report.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP