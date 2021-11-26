No. 1 Georgia puts 11-0 record on line against Georgia Tech

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia Tech RB Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Georgia's run defense. Gibbs ranks No. 1 nationally with 163.8 all-purpose yards per game (1,802 total) and eighth in the ACC with 745 yards rushing. Georgia, which leads the nation in total defense and scoring defense, ranks second in the nation with 77.3 yards allowed per game on the ground.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia Tech: Centers Mikey Minihan and Weston Franklin. Minihan has started every game but has missed time in each of the last three games. Franklin, a freshman, could again be forced to play significant snaps against Georgia's imposing defensive front.

Georgia: Wide receivers Dominick Blaylock and George Pickens could be returning to health just in time for the postseason. Blaylock had two catches last week in his first game of the season while Pickens, returning from a knee injury, was in uniform but did not play. Pickens was expected to be the Bulldogs' top receiver before hurting his knee in the spring.

FACTS & FIGURES

The teams did not play last season due to the SEC using conference-only schedules during the coronavirus pandemic. It was the first year since 1924 the state rivals did not play. ... Georgia has won nine of the last 11 in the series. The Bulldogs have won the last 10 games played in Atlanta, a streak that began in 2001. ... Georgia Tech is trying to snap a string of 11 consecutive losses to top-10 teams. The Yellow Jackets' last win over a No. 1 team was a 41-38 win at No. 1 Virginia on Nov. 3, 1990. ... Georgia Tech has been outscored 89-9 since holding a 21-7 lead over Boston College on Nov. 13.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25