No. 1 Georgia hosts No. 10 Ole Miss in a huge SEC matchup

Line: Georgia by 10 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Georgia leads 32-13-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Georgia can clinch a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game with a victory, and will have its berth already locked up if No. 16 Missouri beats No. 14 Tennessee earlier in the day. Ole Miss needs an upset of the Bulldogs, paired with an Alabama loss at Kentucky, to keep alive its hopes in the SEC West.

KEY MATCHUP

Ole Miss receiving corps vs. Georgia secondary. The Rebels have 65 plays of 20-plus yards this season, No. 3 among FBS schools, and are the only team with three 600-yard receivers. They’re averaging 38.8 points and 478.9 yards per game, placing third in the SEC in both categories and inside the top 15 nationally. Georgia is allowing just 15.4 points per game, ranking sixth in the FBS. The Bulldogs have 11 interceptions, led by Tykee Smith with four.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Mississippi: QB Jaxson Dart is a dual-threat player who can make big plays with his legs and his arm. He has passed for 2,467 yards and 16 scores, with just four interceptions, to along with 334 yards and seven touchdowns rushing. Dart ranks seventh nationally in passing yards per completion (15.6) and is surrounded by an array of playmakers, including RB Quinshon Judkins and WR Tre Harris.

Georgia: RB Daijun Edwards could play a big role in controlling the clock and keeping Ole Miss' offense off the field. He leads the Bulldogs in rushing with 632 yards, averaging 5.6 yards per carry, and has scored eight touchdowns. When he needs a breather, Georgia can turn to Kendall Milton (295 yards, 5.1 per carry, five TDs).

FACTS & FIGURES

Riding a 26-game winning streak, Georgia has been ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll for 21 consecutive weeks. That is tied with Miami for the second-longest streak in the poll's history, trailing only Southern California at 33. ... Georgia has a 24-game winning streak at Sanford Stadium, tying the school record set from 1980-83. ... The Bulldogs have won 36 straight regular-season games since a 2020 setback to Florida. ... Harris is the lone FBS receiver with both a 200-yard game and a four-touchdown performance this season. He had 11 catches for 213 yards last week against Texas A&M. ... This is the first time the teams have met since 2016, Kirby Smart's first season as the Georgia coach. The Rebels romped to a 45-14 victory in Oxford. ... Ole Miss hasn't played in Athens since 2012.

