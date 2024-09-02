Georgia News

No. 1 Georgia gets through season opener without any major injury issues

Georgia defensive star Mykel Williams sustained a sprained left ankle in the season-opening victory over Clemson, but it isn’t expected to be a long-term issue
FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) and linebacker C.J. Allen (33) react to a sack on Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) and linebacker C.J. Allen (33) react to a sack on Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)
46 minutes ago

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia defensive star Mykel Williams sustained a sprained left ankle in the season-opening victory over Clemson, but it isn't expected to be a long-term issue, coach Kirby Smart said Monday.

Describing the injury as a Grade 2 sprain, Smart said Williams is questionable for the home opener Saturday when the No. 1 Bulldogs take on FBS school Tennessee Tech.

Williams, an edge rusher, had two tackles for losses before he hobbled off the field in the third quarter after an illegal block below the waist.

“It’s stable,” Smart said. “He’ll be week-to-week. Probably questionable this week, but not going to be a long-term ankle.”

The Bulldogs also lost defensive tackle Warren Brinson to a bruised ankle in the first quarter. Smart said the injury is not considered serious and the Bulldogs are hopeful he'll be able to play against Tennessee Tech.

Nickel back Joenel Aguero also could be available after missing the Clemson game with a pulled muscle. He was able to take part in a walk-through Monday morning.

Receiver Dillon Bell should be ready to go after dealing with cramping issues against Clemson.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson Aug. 31, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

