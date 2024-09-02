No. 1 Georgia gets through season opener without any major injury issues

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia defensive star Mykel Williams sustained a sprained left ankle in the season-opening victory over Clemson, but it isn't expected to be a long-term issue, coach Kirby Smart said Monday.

Describing the injury as a Grade 2 sprain, Smart said Williams is questionable for the home opener Saturday when the No. 1 Bulldogs take on FBS school Tennessee Tech.

Williams, an edge rusher, had two tackles for losses before he hobbled off the field in the third quarter after an illegal block below the waist.