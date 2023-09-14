No. 1 Georgia carries 19-game winning streak into start of SEC play vs. South Carolina

No. 1 Georgia is riding a 19-game winning streak at the two-time reigning national champions begin Southeastern Conference play against South Carolina

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

South Carolina (1-1, 0-0 Southeastern Conference) at No. 1 Georgia (2-0, 0-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Georgia by 27 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Georgia leads 54-19-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

After a pair of blowout victories over non-conference opponents, the Bulldogs face a tougher test in the SEC opener. The two-time reigning national champions are big favorites, and they want to show they've picked up right where they left off a season ago. For South Carolina, this is a chance to take a big step up in the SEC hierarchy. The Gamecocks knocked off Georgia between the hedges in 2019, but failed to build any momentum off that stunning upset.

KEY MATCHUP

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler vs. the Georgia defense. The Bulldogs will have Rattler in their sights after he was sacked nine times by North Carolina in the season opener. If Georgia limits the quarterback's time in the pocket, it could be a very long day for the Gamecocks. Then again, Rattler has completed more than 83% of his passes for 698 and three TDs. And he could be facing a secondary that's missing one of its top players. Georgia S Javon Bullard went down last week with an ankle injury and may not be able to go.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

South Carolina: WR Xavier Legette has emerged as Rattler's favorite receiver, with 15 receptions for 296 yards — a stunning average of 19.7 per catch. The Gamecocks have struggled to run the ball, so it's imperative for Rattler to hook up with Legette on some big plays.

Georgia: QB Carson Beck has turned in solid performances in his first two college starts, completing 44-of-61 passes for 577 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. But the jury is still out on the successor to Stetson Bennett until he goes against Power Five competition.

FACTS & FIGURES

Georgia is on a 19-game winning streak — a school record — and has won 20 straight at Sanford Stadium since that setback to the Gamecocks four years ago. ... The Bulldogs last loss in an SEC regular-season game was a 44-28 setback to Florida on Oct. 7, 2020. ... Two former South Carolina head coaches are now coordinators at Georgia. Mike Bobo runs the Bulldogs' offense, while Will Muschamp is co-coordinator on the defensive side. ... Walk-on Mekhi Mews has been an unlikely Georgia star through the first two games. He has six catches for 102 yards and a TD, to go along with a punt return for another score in last week's victory over Ball State.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Fulton judge: Trump, 16 others will not go to trial in October1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

A top Georgia public safety officer is stepping down
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta sets up free, self-service COVID testing kiosks
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Michelin North America

October date set for reveal of Atlanta restaurants named to Michelin Guide
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Michelin North America

October date set for reveal of Atlanta restaurants named to Michelin Guide
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

South Carolina’s defensive line presents challenge for No. 1 Georgia
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

No. 17 Mississippi hosts Georgia Tech trying to avoid becoming latest SEC team to fall
51m ago
Georgia judge rules Trump and 16 others will be tried separately from Powell and...
2h ago
After a pair of de facto exhibition games, No. 1 Georgia hosts South Carolina in SEC...
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

AJC PODCAST
Braves are the 2023 NL East champions
6h ago
Music Midtown is a special memory for Sweden’s First Aid Kit
Sending Fulton inmates out of state? Public defender seeks to stop sheriff
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top