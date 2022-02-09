No. 1 Gamecocks' top reserves out, playing in FIBA tourney

Cardoso is a 6-foot-7 transfer from Syracuse in her first season with the Gamecocks. She was part of Brazil's bronze medal-winning team at the FIBA AmeriCup event last year.

Amihere has played 17 games, including three starts in December at point guard for injured starter Destanni Henderson. Amihere is fourth on the team in scoring at 7.1 points a game.

Cardoso is fifth in scoring at 6.6 points a game and second in rebounding at 5.7 boards. She's played in 20 games, all off the bench.

___

