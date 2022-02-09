Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

No. 1 Gamecocks' top reserves out, playing in FIBA tourney

South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso (10) drives to the hoop against Alabama center Jada Rice, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Credit: Sean Rayford

caption arrowCaption
South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso (10) drives to the hoop against Alabama center Jada Rice, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Credit: Sean Rayford

Credit: Sean Rayford

Georgia News
28 minutes ago
No. 1 South Carolina will be without its top reserves when the Gamecocks play at Kentucky and at No. 17 Georgia this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Top-ranked South Carolina will be without its top two reserves when the Gamecocks hit the road to take on Kentucky and No. 17 Georgia this week.

Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said forwards Laeticia Amihere and Kamilla Cardsos are competing with their national teams in the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022 Qualifying Tournament.

South Carolina (21-1, 9-1 Southeastern Conference) has won its past nine games since its lone loss at Missouri to start league play.

Amihere is competing for Canada while Cardoso plays for Brazil. Both are expected to be back for South Carolina's home game against Auburn on Feb. 17.

Amihere is a 6-foot-4 junior from Ontario, Canada, who has played internationally for her country since 2015. She was a member of the Canadian team that finished ninth at the Tokyo Olympics this past summer.

Cardoso is a 6-foot-7 transfer from Syracuse in her first season with the Gamecocks. She was part of Brazil's bronze medal-winning team at the FIBA AmeriCup event last year.

Amihere has played 17 games, including three starts in December at point guard for injured starter Destanni Henderson. Amihere is fourth on the team in scoring at 7.1 points a game.

Cardoso is fifth in scoring at 6.6 points a game and second in rebounding at 5.7 boards. She's played in 20 games, all off the bench.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

caption arrowCaption
Florida forward Emanuely de Oliveira (11) tries for the ball against South Carolina forward Laeticia Amihere (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)

Credit: Alan Youngblood

Florida forward Emanuely de Oliveira (11) tries for the ball against South Carolina forward Laeticia Amihere (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)

Credit: Alan Youngblood

caption arrowCaption
Florida forward Emanuely de Oliveira (11) tries for the ball against South Carolina forward Laeticia Amihere (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)

Credit: Alan Youngblood

Credit: Alan Youngblood

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia bill banning abortion pills by mail advances
1h ago
Bill banning 'divisive concepts' on race advances in Georgia
3h ago
Heavy SEC flavor at Super Bowl with LSU, Georgia leading way
3h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top