No. 1 Clemson hosts No. 7 Miami, ACC supremacy at stake

Miami is looking for its first win over the nation’s No. 1 team since an Oct. 7, 2000 victory over Florida State. The Hurricanes' last win over a No. 1 team on the road was Nov. 16, 1991 at Florida State. In the past 40 seasons, Miami is 9-5 against the No. 1 team in the AP poll.

Syracuse (1-2, 1-2 ACC) is used to being the underdog this season — the Orange have not been favored in any game and are even slight underdogs Saturday against winless Duke (0-4, 0-4) at home in the Carrier Dome. After breaking through with its first victory of the season, 37-20 over Georgia Tech, Syracuse might be on the upswing after season-opening losses to two ranked conference foes, North Carolina and Pitt. The Orange's ground game had sputtered mightily until freshman Sean Tucker stunned the Yellow Jackets with 112 yards rushing — the first Syracuse tailback to eclipse 100 yards since 2015 — and a touchdown. The Syracuse defense also played a big role, forcing five turnovers. The Orange, who are coming off a bye, have a league-high seven interceptions to go along with three fumble recoveries for 10 turnovers gained, also tops in the conference. Duke has a league-high 15 turnovers (eight interceptions and seven lost fumbles).

Clemson running back Travis Etienne holds ACC records in overall touchdowns (65) and rushing touchdowns (58). Etienne also has seven scores as a receiver and has notched at least one touchdown in 38 games, which ties the FBS record for most career games with a touchdown. He shares the record with Florida's Tim Tebow (2006-09) and Louisiana Tech's Kenneth Dixon (2012-15). This season Etienne has rushed 39 times for 243 yards (6.1 per carry), and scored twice. He's also caught nine passes for 172 yards (19.1 per reception) and another score and will look to set a new record when the top-ranked Tigers host resurgent No. 7 Miami on Saturday night. Etienne has 4,281 yards rushing in his career, 321 yards shy of the ACC career record set in 1978 by North Carolina State's Ted Brown (4,602).

