No. 1 Auburn looks to keep rolling at Georgia in SEC play

TEAM TO WATCH

Vanderbilt was off to its best start through 20 games since the 2015-16 season and went into February with the first winning record in Jerry Stackhouse’s three seasons as head coach. The Commodores started the month with a stumble, falling 77-70 to No. 5 Kentucky on Wednesday night. They'll host 25th-ranked LSU on Saturday.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr. averaged 19.5 points and seven rebounds in wins over Mississippi State and then-fifth-ranked Kansas to win SEC player of the week. ... All five of No. 22 Tennessee's starters finished with double-figure points in a 90-80 win over Texas A&M. ... SEC teams won six of the 10 games with teams from the Big 12 to win the yearly conference challenge last weekend. It's the second straight challenge triumph for the SEC. ... Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe has had 15 games with double-figure points and rebounds, six of them in SEC play. ... Four SEC teams rank in the Top 15 of the NCAA’s NET rankings, the most of any conference.

ON THE WOMEN’S SIDE

It won't count in the league standings, only the perception of how far No. 7 Tennessee has come under third-year coach Kellie Harper. The Lady Vols travel to No. 10 UConn on Sunday. The Huskies have won the past two meetings since the series was revived in 2020. ... Top-ranked South Carolina has the weekend off, although games at Kentucky and at No. 14 Georgia are looming in the week ahead.

Caption Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) drives the baseline around Alabama forward Juwan Gary (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Caption Auburn forward Walker Kessler (13) shoots a three pointer as Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves (35) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Caption Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) shoots as Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)