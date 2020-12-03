No. 1 Alabama looks to avenge last year's loss against LSU

UPSET SPECIAL

Auburn vs. No. 5 Texas A&M. The Aggies are fifth in the playoff rankings and still hoping to make the field. The Tigers have flopped in two previous chances against teams ranked in the Top 5 at the time — Georgia and Alabama — but also showed their potential in a romp over LSU. The upset chances could well depend on whether tailbacks Tank Bigsby and D.J. Williams are healthy, but receivers Anthony Schwartz and Seth Williams give them a shot with their big-play abilities.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

LSU has been shut out only four times at Tiger Stadium over the last 28 years, with all four coming courtesy of the Tide. ... Florida's average of 7.41 yards per play is slightly ahead of the school record (7.40) set in 1995. ... This is only Auburn's second December home game, joining the Alabama game in 1989. ... Vanderbilt, which fired coach Derek Mason on Sunday, has dropped 12 straight SEC games, including all eight this season. ... Tennessee's game with East Division rival Florida marks the Volunteers' first game at Neyland Stadium in 42 days.

IMPACT PLAYER

Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida: Trask's favorite target is having a stellar season, too. Pitts returned after missing two games with a concussion and broken nose with five catches for 99 yards and three touchdowns. He ranks fourth nationally with 11 touchdown receptions despite playing only six games. Only two other FBS players — Jaelaon Darden of North Texas and Nevada's Romeo Doubs — have multiple three-touchdown games this season. Pitts has 29 catches for 513 yards in six games.

___

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) throws a pass as Kentucky linebacker Jamar Watson (31) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux