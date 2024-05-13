Nimmo shakes off injury, comes off bench to hit 2-run HR in 9th to lift Mets past Braves, 4-3

Jarred Kelenic homered for Atlanta against the team that drafted him sixth overall and then traded him. Marcell Ozuna's second tiebreaking single of the night gave the Braves a 3-2 lead in the eighth.

Jeff McNeil led off the bottom of the ninth with a perfect drag bunt for a single. He advanced on Tomás Nido's sacrifice bunt before Nimmo stepped to the plate for his first plate appearance of the game.

Nimmo, who also made a terrific catch at the left-field fence in the eighth, drove a full-count cutter from A.J. Minter (5-3) to right-center for his sixth home run this season.

A smiling Nimmo pumped his fist as he circled the bases. He was swarmed by excited teammates at home plate after the second walk-off homer of his career.

Minter was on the mound because Braves closer Raisel Iglesias pitched the previous two days.

Edwin Díaz (1-1) worked a 1-2-3 inning for the win.

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was picked off first base twice. Atlanta had won four straight since getting swept at Dodger Stadium from May 3-5.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: All-Star 3B Austin Riley exited in the fourth with tightness on his left side. He was replaced by Zack Short, who made his Atlanta debut. ... RHP Pierce Johnson (elbow inflammation) threw a bullpen back home. He'll throw another one this week and if all goes well he could come off the injured list Friday, manager Brian Snitker said.

Mets: RHP Tylor Megill (shoulder strain) pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings for Triple-A Syracuse against Lehigh Valley. He struck out six, walked none and threw 55 of 74 pitches for strikes. New York is expected to reinstate Megill from his minor league rehab assignment this week and decide whether to bring him back to the big leagues or option him to Syracuse. ... RHP Drew Smith (shoulder soreness) pitched a hitless inning Saturday for Syracuse and could come off the injured list Monday or Tuesday. ... LHP David Peterson (left hip surgery) is scheduled to make another rehab start Tuesday at Double-A Binghamton. He could be ready to come off the IL when eligible on May 27.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Reynaldo López (2-1, 1.53 ERA) starts Monday night at home against Chicago Cubs rookie sensation Shota Imanaga (5-0, 1.08) in the opener of a three-game series.

Mets: LHP Sean Manaea (2-1, 3.31) pitches Monday night against Philadelphia LHP Cristopher Sánchez (2-3, 3.22) at Citi Field.

