Georgia News

Nimmo out of Mets' lineup with soreness on his side. Senga's rehab progressing slowly

Brandon Nimmo is out of the New York Mets’ lineup against the Atlanta Braves with soreness on his right side
New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo follows his RBI single off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Kevin Kelly scores Brett Baty during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 5, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo follows his RBI single off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Kevin Kelly scores Brett Baty during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 5, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
By MIKE FITZPATRICK – Associated Press
6 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo was out of the New York Mets' lineup Sunday night against the Atlanta Braves with soreness on his right side.

The left fielder said he was feeling pretty good, though, and thought it was realistic he could play Monday night versus Philadelphia.

“I’m happy with the progress so far,” Nimmo said. “It’s a little like, sore. So it’s like as if you worked out on it or something like that maybe a little too much. But other than that, it’s pretty good.”

Nimmo said core testing went well and he won't have an MRI unless problems arise when he tries swinging, which he planned to do Sunday evening.

“Everything looks good right now,” he said.

Nimmo exited Saturday’s game after the fourth inning with right intercostal irritation. He felt discomfort when he held up on a swing in the second and was checked by manager Carlos Mendoza and an athletic trainer.

Nimmo initially remained in the game and drew a walk. He played the next two innings in the field before being replaced by Tyrone Taylor.

DJ Stewart replaced Nimmo in left field and the leadoff spot Sunday. The 31-year-old Nimmo is hitting .228 with five home runs and a team-high 25 RBIs. He leads New York's everyday players with a .779 OPS.

“I’m pretty optimistic that we caught it early," Mendoza said. “We were able to treat it last night, and he’s feeling good today.”

Nimmo wanted to see if he could play Sunday night, but Mendoza nixed that idea this early in the season.

“And I respect that and really appreciate that coming from our manager," Nimmo said. "That’s the way it’s supposed to work. I’m supposed to want to play.”

Nimmo had appeared in all but one of the team's 38 games this year and played in 340 of New York's 361 games dating to the start of the 2022 season.

Over his past 14 games, he is batting .300 (15 for 50) with three homers, four doubles, 10 RBIs and a .560 slugging percentage to go with his .407 on-base percentage.

In other injury news, it's unclear when No. 1 starter Kodai Senga will throw live batting practice again or begin a minor league rehab assignment.

In his recovery and buildup from a right shoulder capsule strain, Senga faced hitters twice in the past two weeks. But he's back to just throwing bullpens probably for the next week or so, according to Mendoza, as Senga attempts to fine-tune his mechanics to his own liking.

“We don't want to put him at risk,” Mendoza said. “He's very meticulous about his craft.”

Elsewhere, right-hander Tylor Megill (shoulder strain) pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings for Triple-A Syracuse in a win against Lehigh Valley. He allowed seven hits with six strikeouts and no walks, throwing 55 of his 74 pitches for strikes.

New York is expected to reinstate Megill from his minor league rehab assignment this week and decide whether to bring him back to the big leagues or option him to Syracuse.

Right-handed reliever Drew Smith (shoulder soreness) pitched a hitless inning Saturday for Syracuse and could come off the injured list Monday or Tuesday.

Left-hander David Peterson (left hip surgery) is scheduled to make another rehab start Tuesday at Double-A Binghamton. He could be ready to come off the IL when eligible on May 27, Mendoza said.

NOTES: RHP Max Kranick was sent outright to Syracuse on Saturday after getting designated for assignment last Monday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, May 6, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

After disastrous 2023, a ‘bumper’ crop of Georgia peaches is coming

Credit: David Aaro

2 killed, 4 injured in Buckhead nightclub shooting

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mother’s Day offerings, upcoming fundraiser help Wesley Woods serve seniors

Credit: Ben Hendren

UPDATE
One Atlanta officer out of the hospital, 2 others remain after shooting

Credit: Ben Hendren

UPDATE
One Atlanta officer out of the hospital, 2 others remain after shooting

Credit: Hyosub Shin hshin@ajc.com

Anita Baker cancels Atlanta concert minutes before showtime
The Latest

Northern lights spotted across Georgia, as far south as the coast
20m ago
Atlanta Hawks win the draft lottery, will have the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft
Braves take 4-game win streak into game against the Mets
Featured

Credit: Handout

Nine ideas for returning some of the love on Mother’s Day
Atlanta Braves fans will be able to watch Mets series on Comcast this weekend
INVESTIGATIONS
Two high-ranking Ga. prison employees accused in sex cases