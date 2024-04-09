Georgia News

Nimmo leads Mets against the Braves after 4-hit game

The New York Mets play the Atlanta Braves after Brandon Nimmo's four-hit game on Monday
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago

New York Mets (4-6) vs. Atlanta Braves (6-3)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Adrian Houser (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, three strikeouts); Braves: Reynaldo Lopez (0-0, 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -196, Mets +163; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Atlanta Braves after Brandon Nimmo had four hits against the Braves on Monday.

Atlanta went 104-58 overall and 52-29 in home games last season. The Braves pitching staff had a collective 4.14 ERA last season while averaging 9.5 strikeouts and 3.3 walks per nine innings.

New York went 75-87 overall and 32-49 on the road a season ago. The Mets averaged 7.9 hits per game in the 2023 season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Braves: Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

