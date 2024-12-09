Nikola Jokic scores 48 points as Nuggets rout Hawks 141-111

Georgia News
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) battle for a rebound in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) battle for a rebound in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
25 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 48 points and the Denver Nuggets never trailed in their 141-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night.

The Nuggets snapped a two-game losing streak that included Saturday night's 122-113 loss at Washington, ending the Wizards' 16-game losing streak. Jokic scored a career-high 56 points in the loss.

Jokic kept up his hot shooting against Atlanta and added 14 rebounds and eight assists. Michael Porter Jr. matched his season high with 26 points.

De'Andre Hunter led Atlanta with 20 points. Hunter was escorted to the locker room midway through the third quarter after he was hit on his head on a blocked shot by Aaron Gordon, who was not called for a foul, but returned

Dyson Daniels added 18 points and Trae Young had 15 points and 10 assists for the Hawks.

Jamal Murray was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Takeaways

Nuggets: Denver set season highs with 43 assists, including 11 by Russell Westbrook, and 62.9% shooting from the field (56 of 89).

Hawks: Hunter has scored at least 20 points in six of his last seven games, including four in a row.

Key moment

After trailing 45-25, the Hawks made a surge that cut Denver's lead to 51-39. The Nuggets used two of Porter's six first-half dunks to reclaim their momentum and led 71-48, their biggest lead of the game, at halftime.

Key stat

The Nuggets made 21 of 44 shots in the first half (61.4%). The Hawks, meanwhile, were on pace to match their worst shooting mark of the season by making 17 of 51 shots (33.3%).

Up next

Denver returns home to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, and Atlanta plays at the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) runs into Atlanta Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) drives to the basket as Atlanta Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore )

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) scores as Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) defends in the frist half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore )

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) drives as Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) drives against Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) drives against Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) as he goes up for a basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) and Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) battle for a rebound in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore )

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

