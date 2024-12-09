Nikola Jokic scores 48 points as Nuggets rout Hawks 141-111

De'Andre Hunter led Atlanta with 20 points. Hunter was escorted to the locker room midway through the third quarter after he was hit on his head on a blocked shot by Aaron Gordon, who was not called for a foul, but returned

Dyson Daniels added 18 points and Trae Young had 15 points and 10 assists for the Hawks.

Jamal Murray was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Takeaways

Nuggets: Denver set season highs with 43 assists, including 11 by Russell Westbrook, and 62.9% shooting from the field (56 of 89).

Hawks: Hunter has scored at least 20 points in six of his last seven games, including four in a row.

Key moment

After trailing 45-25, the Hawks made a surge that cut Denver's lead to 51-39. The Nuggets used two of Porter's six first-half dunks to reclaim their momentum and led 71-48, their biggest lead of the game, at halftime.

Key stat

The Nuggets made 21 of 44 shots in the first half (61.4%). The Hawks, meanwhile, were on pace to match their worst shooting mark of the season by making 17 of 51 shots (33.3%).

Up next

Denver returns home to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, and Atlanta plays at the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

