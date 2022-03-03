Nigerian man sentenced for stealing checks, credit cards

U.S. Attorney for Maryland Erek L. Barron said in a news release on Wednesday that a judge sentenced Samson A. Oguntuyi, 29, of Atlanta to 54 months, followed by three years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and mail fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

In his plea agreement, between July 2016 and February 2019, Oguntuyi conspired with others to steal bank checks and credit and debit cards from the mail. The scheme involved opening fake business banking accounts using the names of victimized businesses and the stolen identities of postal customers to negotiate the stolen checks by depositing them into the fraudulent bank accounts.