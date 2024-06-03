Nick Saban, Urban Meyer, Aaron Donald and Manti Te'o debut on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Nick Saban and Urban Meyer are up for election to the College Football Hall of Fame for the first time.

The ballot for the Hall of Fame class to be announced in January was released by the National Football Foundation on Monday. It includes 77 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 101 players and 34 coaches from the divisional ranks, which include the Championship Subdivision and Divisions II and III.

Among the players appearing on the ballot for the Atlanta-based hall for the first time is former Pitt defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who retired earlier this year after 10 NFL seasons with the Rams.