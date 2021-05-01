Nichols named interim president at Georgia Highlands College

Chancellor Steve Wrigley says Georgia Highlands Provost Dana Nichols, who currently oversees academic affairs, will become interim president on July 7. That's when President Don Green leaves for Point Park University in Pennsylvania.

Nichols has been provost at 5,700-student Georgia Highlands since 2018. The college primarily serves freshmen and sophomores, although it does offer some four-year degrees. It has campuses in Rome, Cartersville, Dallas, Douglasville and Marietta.