Ngoma scores in 89th, Red Bulls beat Atlanta United 2-1

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Serge Ngoma scored in the 89th minute to help the New York Red Bulls beat Atlanta United 2-1

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Serge Ngoma scored in the 89th minute to help the New York Red Bulls beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Thursday night.

Ngoma's goal came six minutes after teammate Lewis Morgan scored on a penalty kick to tie it.

Josef Martinez gave Atlanta a 1-0 lead in the 75th minute.

Carlos Miguel saved two shots for the Red Bulls (8-5-5). Rocco Rios Novo saved one shot for United (5-7-4).

These teams take to the pitch again Sunday, with the Red Bulls visiting Sporting Kansas City while United visits New York City FC.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

