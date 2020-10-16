NFL rushing leader Cook out for Vikings with groin injury

The Vikings also announced Friday that right guard Dru Samia (wrist), cornerback Kris Boyd (hamstring) and wide receiver/kick returner K.J. Osborn (hamstring) were ruled out for the game. Cornerback Holton Hill (foot) was listed as doubtful to face the Falcons.

The Vikings have their bye scheduled for next week, so Cook's absence was likely after getting hurt in the second half last week at Seattle. Mattison rushed for a career-high 112 yards in relief.