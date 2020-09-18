NFL rookie donates $3K for South Carolina sportscaster's dog

He said he knew Hurst when the athlete was South Carolina’s battering-ram tight end from 2015-17, but the relationship was strictly reporter-athlete.

"That's the nicest thing anyone's ever done for us," Gillespie tweeted to Hurst. "I have no idea how to repay you or what we did to deserve this, but we're so thankful...especially Wilbur."

Hurst replied, “No need. I know someone out there would do the same for me and my pups.”