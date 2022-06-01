NFL renews 21 grants for Inspire Change social justice push

The league announced the renewals Wednesday. That brings the NFL to more than $244 million in contributions to 37 national grant partners since 2017 as part of its 10-year, $250 million commitment to efforts supporting social justice.

“The greater societal needs that these organizations serve represent the core tenets behind Inspire Change, and their meaningful work and measurable impact continue to inspire the NFL in its ongoing quest for social justice,” said Anna Isaacson, the NFL’s senior vice president for social responsibility.